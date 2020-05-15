A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jacob Allen.
• OL JACOB ALLEN, 6-6, 270; PRINCETON (N.J.) HUN SCHOOL
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 10 offensive tackle, No. 106 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars.
Notable offers: Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma.
Below are sophomore highlights of Allen via Hudl.
Truly blessed to have been offered by Notre Dame! #GoIrish @CoachJeffQuinn @Red_Zone75 @OL_CoachBolis @BrianDohn247 pic.twitter.com/t6wUlXyXmN— Jacob Allen (@JacobAllen_79) May 16, 2020
