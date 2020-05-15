A 2022 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Zach Rice.
• OL ZACH RICE, 6-6, 275; LYNCHBURG (VA.) LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 30 offensive tackle.
Rivals ranking: Four stars.
Notable offers: Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Michigan.
Below are sophomore highlights of Rice via Hudl.
Shock and beyond Blessed to receive an offer from University Of Notre Dame! pic.twitter.com/u7nQVyKcRU— ZACH RICE (@od_zach) May 16, 2020
