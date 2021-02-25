Drew Allar

Medina (Ohio) High's Drew Allar, a quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

A 2022 quarterback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Drew Allar.

QB DREW ALLAR, 6-5, 220; MEDINA (OHIO) HIGH

Junior stats: Allar threw for 2,962 yards and 26 touchdowns across 10 games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 6 pro-style quarterback, No. 89 overall.

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 16 pro-style quarterback.

Notable offers: Penn State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, Washington.

Notre Dame connection: Allar visited Notre Dame for a junior day on Feb. 1, 2020.

Below are junior highlights of Allar via Hudl.

