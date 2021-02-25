A 2022 quarterback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Drew Allar.
• QB DREW ALLAR, 6-5, 220; MEDINA (OHIO) HIGH
Junior stats: Allar threw for 2,962 yards and 26 touchdowns across 10 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 6 pro-style quarterback, No. 89 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 16 pro-style quarterback.
Notable offers: Penn State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, Washington.
Notre Dame connection: Allar visited Notre Dame for a junior day on Feb. 1, 2020.
Below are junior highlights of Allar via Hudl.
Very excited to say I have received a offer from The University of Notre Dame☘️! Thank you @T_Rees11 @CoachBrianKelly @NDFootball @MedinaFootball_ pic.twitter.com/XWPemboTyf— Drew Allar (@AllarDrew) February 25, 2021