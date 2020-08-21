Emmanuel Henderson

Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County's Emmanuel Henderson, a running back in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday.

A 2022 running back reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Emmanuel Henderson.

RB EMMANUEL HENDERSON, 6-1, 185; HARTFORD (ALA.) GENEVA COUNTY

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 1 running back, No. 21 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 2 running back, No. 57 overall.

Notable offers: Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Georgia, Texas A&M, USC.

Below are sophomore highlights of Henderson via Hudl.

