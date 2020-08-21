A 2022 running back reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Emmanuel Henderson.
• RB EMMANUEL HENDERSON, 6-1, 185; HARTFORD (ALA.) GENEVA COUNTY
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 1 running back, No. 21 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 2 running back, No. 57 overall.
Notable offers: Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Georgia, Texas A&M, USC.
Below are sophomore highlights of Henderson via Hudl.
Truly honored to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame! #fightingirish @CoachLT39 @genevacoschools @jimbobstriplin @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/F2PiYDAOW8— emmanuel henderson (@emmanuelhende17) August 21, 2020