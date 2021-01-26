A 2022 running back reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jadarian Price.
• RB JADARIAN PRICE, 5-11, 180; DENISON (TX) HIGH
Junior stats: 174 carries for 1,145 yards and 18 touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 219 yards and a score across 11 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 21 running back, No. 225 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 6 all-purpose back, No. 210 overall.
Notable offers: Texas, Ohio State, USC, Stanford, Oklahoma State.
Below are junior highlights of Price via Hudl.
After a great talk with @BrianPolian, I am blessed to receive an offer from @NDFootball. I’ve been given a special opportunity to further my academic and athletic career. https://t.co/HomOeZSfsV— Jadarian (@Jadarian15) January 26, 2021