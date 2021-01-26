Jadarian Price

Denison (Texas) High's Jadarian Price, a four-star running back in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 running back reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jadarian Price.

RB JADARIAN PRICE, 5-11, 180; DENISON (TX) HIGH

Junior stats: 174 carries for 1,145 yards and 18 touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 219 yards and a score across 11 games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 21 running back, No. 225 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 6 all-purpose back, No. 210 overall.

Notable offers: Texas, Ohio State, USC, Stanford, Oklahoma State.

Below are junior highlights of Price via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels