Notre Dame vs. Arizona State

Notre Dame players wear special Shamrock Series helmets during the Shamrock Series game between Notre Dame and Arizona State on Saturday, October 5, 2013, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. SBT Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

 Robert Franklin, South Bend Trib

A 2022 safety in Florida reported a Notre Dame offer Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Devin Moore.

• S DEVIN MOORE, 6-2, 175; NAPLES (FLA.) HIGH.

Sophomore stats: 57 tackles, three tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, three interceptions and two returned for touchdowns.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 21 safety.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Virginia Tech.

Below are sophomore highlights of Moore via Hudl.

tjames@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6214

Twitter: @TJamesNDI

