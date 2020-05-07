A 2022 safety in Florida reported a Notre Dame offer Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Devin Moore.
• S DEVIN MOORE, 6-2, 175; NAPLES (FLA.) HIGH.
Sophomore stats: 57 tackles, three tackles for a loss, four pass breakups, three interceptions and two returned for touchdowns.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 21 safety.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Virginia Tech.
Below are sophomore highlights of Moore via Hudl.
Very Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Notre Dame! @Coach_TJoseph @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/ihcAkA6Eeo— Devin Moore (@realdevinmoore3) May 7, 2020
