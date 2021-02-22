A 2022 safety reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Emory Floyd.
• S EMORY FLOYD, 6-2, 165; POWDER SPRINGS (GA.) HILLGROVE
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 31 safety, No. 553 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 26 safety.
Notable offers: Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Tennessee, Indiana.
Below are junior highlights of Floyd via Hudl.
Glory to the Man Above...— Emory Floyd (@EmoryFloyd) February 22, 2021
Beyond Blessed to receive a(n) ⭕️ffer from The University of Notre Dame #GoIrish🍀 @Coach_OLeary @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @ErikRichardsUSA @DemetricDWarren @AABonNBC @dareu_i @CFravel247 @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/NEaDYNfkyQ