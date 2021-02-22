Emory Floyd

Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove's Emory Floyd, a three-star safety in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

S EMORY FLOYD, 6-2, 165; POWDER SPRINGS (GA.) HILLGROVE

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 31 safety, No. 553 overall.

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 26 safety.

Notable offers: Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Tennessee, Indiana.

Below are junior highlights of Floyd via Hudl.

