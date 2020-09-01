A 2022 safety reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Landon Hullaby.
• S LANDON HULLABY, 6-0, 185; MANSFIELD (TEXAS) TIMBERVIEW
Sophomore stats: 21 tackles, one tackle for a loss, three pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and a forced fumble in eight games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 22 safety, No. 379 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 26 safety.
Notable offers: Oregon, USC, Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Missouri.
Below are sophomore highlights of Hullaby via Hudl.
Extremely Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame!! #GoIrish ☘️ @BrianPolian pic.twitter.com/BuCI495Yii— Lando Hullaby. (@_Lhull22_) September 2, 2020