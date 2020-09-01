Landon Hullaby

Mansfield (Texas) Timberview's Landon Hullaby, a safety in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 safety reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Landon Hullaby.

S LANDON HULLABY, 6-0, 185; MANSFIELD (TEXAS) TIMBERVIEW

Sophomore stats: 21 tackles, one tackle for a loss, three pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and a forced fumble in eight games.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 22 safety, No. 379 overall. 

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 26 safety.

Notable offers: Oregon, USC, Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Missouri.

Below are sophomore highlights of Hullaby via Hudl.

