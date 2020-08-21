Zion Branch

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman's Zion Branch, a safety in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2022 safety reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Zion Branch.

S ZION BRANCH, 6-3, 190; LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN

Sophomore stats: 29 tackles, five interceptions, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in 12 games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 safety, No. 75 overall. 

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 4 safety, No. 39 overall. 

Notable offers: USC, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida.

Below are sophomore highlights of Branch via Hudl.

