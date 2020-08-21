A 2022 safety reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Zion Branch.
• S ZION BRANCH, 6-3, 190; LAS VEGAS BISHOP GORMAN
Sophomore stats: 29 tackles, five interceptions, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in 12 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 safety, No. 75 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 4 safety, No. 39 overall.
Notable offers: USC, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Florida.
Below are sophomore highlights of Branch via Hudl.
After a great talk with Coach @dalex3333 I am extremely blessed and humbled to say that I have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame☘️💚💛 @CoachBrianKelly @NDFootball @Coach_TJoseph @NFsoCrucial @bangulo @adamgorney @GregBiggins @BrandonHuffman @BishopGormanFB pic.twitter.com/3eJDU0jLxq— Zion Branch (@zionbranch) August 22, 2020