A 2022 tight end in North Carolina reported a Notre Dame offer Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Benji Gosnell.
• TE BENJI GOSNELL, 6-4, 215; PILOT MOUNTAIN (N.C.) EAST SURRY.
Sophomore stats: 25 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns; nine rushes for 80 yards and three touchdowns; 92 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and six sacks.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 5 tight end.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Penn State, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, North Carolina and Florida.
Below are sophomore highlights of Gosnell via Hudl.
So blessed to have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame! @CoachJ_Mc @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/ZpuFK0eYIb— Benjamin Gosnell (@GosnellBenjamin) May 6, 2020
