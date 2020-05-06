Brian Kelly New Mexico Offer Report

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly leads the team onto the field before the Notre Dame-New Mexico game in 2019.

A 2022 tight end in North Carolina reported a Notre Dame offer Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Benji Gosnell.

• TE BENJI GOSNELL, 6-4, 215; PILOT MOUNTAIN (N.C.) EAST SURRY.

Sophomore stats: 25 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns; nine rushes for 80 yards and three touchdowns; 92 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and six sacks.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 5 tight end.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Penn State, Virginia Tech, N.C. State, North Carolina and Florida.

Below are sophomore highlights of Gosnell via Hudl.

