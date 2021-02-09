A 2022 tight end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Eli Raridon.
• TE ELI RARIDON, 6-6, 228; WEST DES MOINES (IOWA) VALLEY
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 29 tight end, No. 519 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 18 tight end.
Notable offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Florida State, Michigan State, Missouri.
Below are junior highlights of Raridon via Hudl.
Wow, after a great conversation with @T_Rees11 I am excited to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame!!! pic.twitter.com/5EfizAG8cv— Eli Raridon (@EliRaridon) February 9, 2021