Eli Raridon

West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley's Eli Raridon (88), a tight end in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 The Des Moines Register Photo/BRIAN POWERS

A 2022 tight end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Eli Raridon.

TE ELI RARIDON, 6-6, 228; WEST DES MOINES (IOWA) VALLEY

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 29 tight end, No. 519 overall.

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 18 tight end.

Notable offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Florida State, Michigan State, Missouri.

Below are junior highlights of Raridon via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels