A 2022 tight end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Holden Staes.
• TE HOLDEN STAES, 6-4, 220; ATLANTA WESTMINSTER SCHOOL
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 12 tight end, No. 285 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 14 tight end.
Notable offers: Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, USC.
Below are junior highlights of Staes via Hudl.
AGTG. Blessed to receive an offer from Notre Dame! @CoachJ_Mc pic.twitter.com/4pHTm59fIB— Holden Staes (@Hstaes13) February 10, 2021