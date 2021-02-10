Holden Staes

Atlanta Westminster School's Holden Staes, a four-star tight end in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

TE HOLDEN STAES, 6-4, 220; ATLANTA WESTMINSTER SCHOOL

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 12 tight end, No. 285 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 14 tight end.

Notable offers: Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, USC.

Below are junior highlights of Staes via Hudl.

