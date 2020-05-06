A 2022 tight end in Georgia reported a Notre Dame offer Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jack Nickel.
• TE JACK NICKEL, 6-4, 230; MILTON (GA.) HIGH.
Sophomore stats: 27 catches for 337 yards and three touchdowns.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 12 tight end.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Florida State, Virginia Tech, Miami, Michigan State and Louisville.
Notre Dame connection: Nickel attended Notre Dame's home victory over USC last season.
Below are sophomore highlights of Nickel via Hudl.
Very thankful to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish🍀 @CoachJ_Mc @CoachBrianKelly @aarynkearney pic.twitter.com/YsHDTScJVC— Jack Nickel (@JackNickel86) May 7, 2020
