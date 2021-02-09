A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Addison Copeland.
• WR ADDISON COPELAND, 6-2, 180; BUFFALO WESTERN NEW YORK CHARTER MARITIME SCHOOL
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 104 wide receiver, No. 712 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
Notable offers: Rutgers, BYU, Indiana, Buffalo, UMass. Copeland decommitted from Rutgers after receiving an offer from the Irish.
Below are sophomore highlights of Copeland via Hudl.
Extremely blessed and honored to get my 7th division 1 offer to @NotreDame after a great talk with coach @T_Rees11 and @dalex3333 I am excited to announce this opportunity🟡🟢#NotreDame #staNDtogether pic.twitter.com/0mFAyeV6bE— 👣YAKBOY ENT.👣 (@D1_AC3) February 9, 2021