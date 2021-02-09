Addison Copeland

Buffalo (N.Y.) Western New York Charter Maritime School's Addison Copeland (left), a three-star wide receiver, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Rochester Democrat and Chronicle Photo/SHAWN DOWD

A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Addison Copeland.

WR ADDISON COPELAND, 6-2, 180; BUFFALO WESTERN NEW YORK CHARTER MARITIME SCHOOL

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 104 wide receiver, No. 712 overall.

Rivals ranking: Three stars.

Notable offers: Rutgers, BYU, Indiana, Buffalo, UMass. Copeland decommitted from Rutgers after receiving an offer from the Irish.

Below are sophomore highlights of Copeland via Hudl.

