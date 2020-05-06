Notre Dame Cotton Bowl AT&T Offer

The sun sets through the windows as the Irish huddle up during the Notre Dame-Clemson Cotton Bowl in 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2022 wide receiver from Texas reported a Notre Dame offer. ND Insider takes a closer look at Caleb Burton.

• WR CALEB BURTON, 6-0, 165; DEL VALLE (TEXAS) HIGH.

Sophomore stats: 50 receptions for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 6 wide receiver.

Rivals ranking: Four-star wide receiver.

Notable offers: Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

Below are sophomore highlights of Burton via Hudl.

tjames@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6214

Twitter: @TJamesNDI

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.