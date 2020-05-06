A 2022 wide receiver from Texas reported a Notre Dame offer. ND Insider takes a closer look at Caleb Burton.
• WR CALEB BURTON, 6-0, 165; DEL VALLE (TEXAS) HIGH.
Sophomore stats: 50 receptions for 906 yards and 12 touchdowns.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 6 wide receiver.
Rivals ranking: Four-star wide receiver.
Notable offers: Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Burton via Hudl.
#AGTG WOW! I am super blessed and honored to say I have Earned an offer from The University Of Notre Dame!! #GoIrish #FightOn ☘️☘️ @DVCardinalsFB @CoachCBurton pic.twitter.com/1tfJxA3J95— CalebBurtonIII (@calebburtoniii) May 6, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.