A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday. ND Insider takes a closer look at De'Nylon Morrissette.
• WR DE'NYLON MORRISSETTE, 6-1, 200; SNELLVILLE (GA.) BROOKWOOD
Junior stats: 48 catches for 690 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 26 wide receiver, No. 193 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
Notable offers: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee.
Below are junior highlights of Morrissette via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame #GoIrish @dalex3333 @Bwoodsports pic.twitter.com/RYLve5u60t— Denylon Morrissette (@DenylonM) November 22, 2020