De'Nylon Morrissette

Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood's De'Nylon Morrissette, a wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday.

A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday. ND Insider takes a closer look at De'Nylon Morrissette.

WR DE'NYLON MORRISSETTE, 6-1, 200; SNELLVILLE (GA.) BROOKWOOD

Junior stats: 48 catches for 690 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 26 wide receiver, No. 193 overall.

Rivals ranking: Three stars.

Notable offers: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee.

Below are junior highlights of Morrissette via Hudl.

