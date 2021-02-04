A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at DJ Allen.
• WR DJ ALLEN, 5-11, 185; GLADEWATER (TEXAS) HIGH
Junior stats: 59 catches for 1,316 yards and 17 touchdowns across 10 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 61 wide receiver.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: USC, Michigan, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Baylor, TCU.
Below are junior highlights of Allen via Hudl.
I’m very excited to say I received an ⭕️ffer from The University of Notre Dame‼️☘️#GoIrish #IrishWearGreen @BrianPolian @dalex3333 @T_Rees11 @coach_louvier @SR_scouting @Dmoe_50 @HamiltonESPN pic.twitter.com/VuqSeENTev— 𝓓𝓙 𝓐𝓛𝓛𝓔𝓝⭐️ (@_Datsdj) February 5, 2021