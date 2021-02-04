DJ Allen

Gladewater (Texas) High's DJ Allen, a wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at DJ Allen.

WR DJ ALLEN, 5-11, 185; GLADEWATER (TEXAS) HIGH

Junior stats: 59 catches for 1,316 yards and 17 touchdowns across 10 games.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 61 wide receiver.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: USC, Michigan, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Baylor, TCU. 

Below are junior highlights of Allen via Hudl. 

