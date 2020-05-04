The La Crosse Tribune reported a Notre Dame offer for 2022 wide receiver Eli King. ND Insider takes a closer look at King.
• WR ELI KING, 6-3, 180; CALEDONIA (MINN.) HIGH.
Sophomore stats: 50 receptions for 958 yards and 21 touchdowns; six return touchdowns.
247Sports ranking: Three-star athlete.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Minnesota, Iowa and Iowa State.
Below are sophomore highlights of King via Hudl.
Well, @CaliAthletics Eli King has certainly hit the big time with a football scholarship offer from Notre Dame. Yes, that Notre Dame. #lctsports— Todd Sommerfeldt (@SommerfeldtLAX) May 4, 2020
