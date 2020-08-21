A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Evan Stewart.
• WR EVAN STEWART, 6-0, 175; FRISCO (TEXAS) LIBERTY
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 8 wide receiver, No. 64 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 9 wide receiver, No. 79 overall.
Notable offers: Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC.
Below are sophomore highlights of Stewart via Hudl.
I’m blessed to say that I have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame💛🍀 pic.twitter.com/GMsaMDYQtX— 𝓮𝓿𝓪𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓮𝔀𝓪𝓻𝓽 💛. (@0fficial_evan) August 21, 2020