Evan Stewart

Frisco (Texas) Liberty's Evan Stewart, a wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Evan Stewart.

WR EVAN STEWART, 6-0, 175; FRISCO (TEXAS) LIBERTY

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 8 wide receiver, No. 64 overall. 

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 9 wide receiver, No. 79 overall. 

Notable offers: Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC.

Below are sophomore highlights of Stewart via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels