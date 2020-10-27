A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jarel Williams.
• WR JAREL WILLIAMS, 6-3, 175; SARALAND (ALA.) HIGH
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 107 wide receiver, No. 744 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 44 wide receiver.
Notable offers: Tennessee, Iowa, Kansas State, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky.
Below are junior highlights of Williams via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame🍀🍀@CoachLT39 @tjkelly17 @landboi_ @Brett_Boutwell @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/C9YHRmXTRL— Jarel Williams (@JarelWilliams8) October 27, 2020