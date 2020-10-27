Notre Dame

Saraland (Ala.) High's Jarel Williams, a wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jarel Williams.

WR JAREL WILLIAMS, 6-3, 175; SARALAND (ALA.) HIGH

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 107 wide receiver, No. 744 overall.

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 44 wide receiver.

Notable offers: Tennessee, Iowa, Kansas State, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky.

Below are junior highlights of Williams via Hudl.

