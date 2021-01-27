A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jay Fair.
• WR JAY FAIR, 5-10, 170; ROCKWALL (TEXAS) HEATH
Junior stats: 73 catches for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns across 13 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 136 wide receiver, No. 917 overall.
Rivals ranking: Three stars.
Notable offers: Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, TCU, Colorado.
Below are junior highlights of Fair via Hudl.
#AGTG After a great talk with @dalex3333 I am blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre dame!! @CoachMacWTD @CoachSpradWTD @drobalwayzopen @ClaudeBanks32 pic.twitter.com/wts1cJuNoU— (𝓙𝓪𝔂 𝓯𝓪𝓲𝓻) (@_jayfair1_) January 27, 2021