Jay Fair

Rockwall (Texas) Heath's Jay Fair, a wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jay Fair.

WR JAY FAIR, 5-10, 170; ROCKWALL (TEXAS) HEATH

Junior stats: 73 catches for 1,303 yards and 12 touchdowns across 13 games.

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 136 wide receiver, No. 917 overall.

Rivals ranking: Three stars.

Notable offers: Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, TCU, Colorado.

Below are junior highlights of Fair via Hudl.

