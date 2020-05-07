A 2022 wide receiver in Missouri reported a Notre Dame offer Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kevin Coleman.
• WR KEVIN COLEMAN, 5-11, 170; ST. LOUIS ST. MARY’S.
Sophomore stats: 76 catches for 1,512 yards and 21 touchdowns; 45 tackles, eight interceptions, one forced fumble and one tackle for a loss;
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 wide receiver.
Rivals ranking: Four-star athlete.
Notable offers: LSU, Georgia, USC, Oregon and Penn State.
Notre Dame connection: Coleman visited Notre Dame in September for the Virginia game.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame☘️ #4shaad💔 @dalex3333 @T_Rees11 @CoachBrianKelly @NDFootball @Ken_Turner_ pic.twitter.com/K3P8RnmfYy— Kevin Lamar Coleman Jr (@KevinLamarCole1) May 7, 2020
