A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kojo Antwi.
• WR KOJO ANTWI, 6-1, 185; SUWANEE (GA.) LAMBERT
Junior stats: 44 catches for 795 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 32 wide receiver, No. 239 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 17 wide receiver, No. 179 overall.
Notable offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia.
Below are junior highlights of Antwi via Hudl.
Thankful to receive an Offer from Notre Dame!! pic.twitter.com/zXoHy0cjaN— Kojo Antwi (@Kojo_Antwi2) November 22, 2020