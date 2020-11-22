Kojo Antwi

Suwanee (Ga.) Lambert's Kojo Antwi, a four-star wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kojo Antwi.

WR KOJO ANTWI, 6-1, 185; SUWANEE (GA.) LAMBERT

Junior stats: 44 catches for 795 yards and nine touchdowns in 10 games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 32 wide receiver, No. 239 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 17 wide receiver, No. 179 overall.

Notable offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia.

Below are junior highlights of Antwi via Hudl. 

