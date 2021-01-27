Taylor Groves

Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson's Taylor Groves, a four-star wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Taylor Groves.

WR TAYLOR GROVES, 6-2, 175; CROSS PLAINS (TENN.) EAST ROBERTSON

Junior stats: 22 catches for 307 yards and three touchdowns while turning 27 carries into 157 yards and four scores across seven games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 25 wide receiver, No. 188 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 41 wide receiver.

Notable offers: Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech.

Below are junior highlights of Groves via Hudl.

