A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Taylor Groves.
• WR TAYLOR GROVES, 6-2, 175; CROSS PLAINS (TENN.) EAST ROBERTSON
Junior stats: 22 catches for 307 yards and three touchdowns while turning 27 carries into 157 yards and four scores across seven games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 25 wide receiver, No. 188 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 41 wide receiver.
Notable offers: Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech.
Below are junior highlights of Groves via Hudl.
After a great conversation with coach @dalex3333 I am blessed to receive an offer from @NDFootball ☘️@tagroves6 @er_football @atleepond @TrueBuzzFB @Coach_JoeyMoss @BuckFitz @ISWEATGREATNESS @HamiltonESPN pic.twitter.com/NAmSdir6ha— taylor groves (@iamtaylorgroves) January 27, 2021