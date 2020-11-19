A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Tobias Merriweather.
• WR TOBIAS MERRIWEATHER, 6-4, 185; CAMAS (WASH.) UNION
Sophomore stats: 43 catches for 766 yards and five touchdowns.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 9 wide receiver, No. 75 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 12 wide receiver, No. 128 overall.
Notable offers: Oregon, Washington, Oklahoma, Arizona State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Merriweather via Hudl.
Blessed to have received an offer to play the game that I love at The University of Notre Dame. Thank you Coach @dalex3333 for the opportunity #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/pLeRWZ4hvT— TM5🧚🏽♂️ (@TobiasMerriwea1) November 20, 2020