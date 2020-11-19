Tobias Merriweather

Camas (Wash.) Union's Tobias Merriweather, a four-star wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

 Photo provided

A 2022 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Tobias Merriweather.

WR TOBIAS MERRIWEATHER, 6-4, 185; CAMAS (WASH.) UNION

Sophomore stats: 43 catches for 766 yards and five touchdowns.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 9 wide receiver, No. 75 overall.

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 12 wide receiver, No. 128 overall.

Notable offers: Oregon, Washington, Oklahoma, Arizona State.

Below are sophomore highlights of Merriweather via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels