A 2023 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jayden Wayne.
• ATH JAYDEN WAYNE, 6-5, 230; TACOMA (WASH.) LINCOLN
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 athlete, No. 17 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Oregon, Washington, Washington State, Tennessee, Nebraska.
Below are freshman highlights of Wayne via Hudl.
WOW! After a Great talk with @dalex3333 I’m Extremely Blessed To Receive an Offer From The University of Notre Dame☘️!! @NDFootball @CoachBrianKelly @CoachMikeElston #Irish @TFordFSP @coachmatsumoto @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/3hwOwRBghU— Jayden Wayne (@JaydenWayne8) November 30, 2020