Jayden Wayne

Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln's Jayden Wayne, a four-star athlete in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2023 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sunday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jayden Wayne.

ATH JAYDEN WAYNE, 6-5, 230; TACOMA (WASH.) LINCOLN

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 athlete, No. 17 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Oregon, Washington, Washington State, Tennessee, Nebraska.

Below are freshman highlights of Wayne via Hudl.

