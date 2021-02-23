Joenel Aguero

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Joenel Aguero, an athlete in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

A 2023 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Joenel Aguero.

ATH JOENEL AGUERO, 6-0, 195; BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 9 athlete, No. 43 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Miami, USC.

Below are freshman highlights of Aguero via Hudl.

