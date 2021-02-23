A 2023 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Joenel Aguero.
• ATH JOENEL AGUERO, 6-0, 195; BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 9 athlete, No. 43 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Miami, USC.
Below are freshman highlights of Aguero via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/IMy3lBU1tl— Joenel Aguero (@Joenel_33) February 23, 2021