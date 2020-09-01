A 2023 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Sonny Styles.
• ATH SONNY STYLES, 6-4, 205; PICKERINGTON (OHIO) CENTRAL
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Ohio State, Indiana.
Notre Dame connection: Sonny is the younger brother of Lorenzo Styles Jr., a 2021 wide receiver verbally committed to the Irish.
Below are highlights from Sonny Styles' season opener via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame!! #GOIRISH pic.twitter.com/VBLXOCQHCF— Heem ♛ (@sonnystyles_) September 2, 2020