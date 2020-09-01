Sonny Styles

Pickerington (Ohio) Central's Sonny Styles, an athlete in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2023 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Sonny Styles.

ATH SONNY STYLES, 6-4, 205; PICKERINGTON (OHIO) CENTRAL

Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Ohio State, Indiana.

Notre Dame connection: Sonny is the younger brother of Lorenzo Styles Jr., a 2021 wide receiver verbally committed to the Irish.

Below are highlights from Sonny Styles' season opener via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels