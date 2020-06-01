Treyaun Webb

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy's Treyaun Webb, an athlete in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2023 athlete verbally committed to Georgia reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Treyaun Webb.

ATH TREYAUN WEBB, 6-0, 188; JACKSONVILLE (FLA.) TRINITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Penn State, Florida State. 

Below are freshman highlights of Webb via Hudl. 

