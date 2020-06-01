A 2023 athlete verbally committed to Georgia reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Treyaun Webb.
• ATH TREYAUN WEBB, 6-0, 188; JACKSONVILLE (FLA.) TRINITY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Penn State, Florida State.
Below are freshman highlights of Webb via Hudl.
Blessed and Honored To Have Received An Offer From Norte Dame #GoIrish @CoachLT39 pic.twitter.com/tRMeQPaipd— Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) June 1, 2020
