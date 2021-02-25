Ethan Nation

Roswell (Ga.) High's Ethan Nation, a cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2023 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Ethan Nation.

CB ETHAN NATION, 6-0, 170; ROSWELL (GA.) HIGH

Sophomore stats: 19 tackles and eight interceptions across 11 games.

Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Georgia, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State.

Below are sophomore highlights of Nation via Hudl.

