A 2023 cornerback reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Ethan Nation.
• CB ETHAN NATION, 6-0, 170; ROSWELL (GA.) HIGH
Sophomore stats: 19 tackles and eight interceptions across 11 games.
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Georgia, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Nation via Hudl.
After a great conversation with @CoachMickens and with the help of my coaches and teammates I’m beyond blessed and honored to receive an offer from the university of NOTRE DAME @SWiltfong247 @caprewett @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @adamgorney @I_Am_OD3 @DemetricDWarren @rivalsmike pic.twitter.com/qOlyqK70UQ— Ethan Nation (@ethannation5) February 25, 2021