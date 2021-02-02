A 2023 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Denzel Moore.
• DE DENZEL MOORE, 6-2, 230; LOGANVILLE (GA.) GRAYSON
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee.
Below are freshman highlights of Moore via Hudl.
After Extremely Great Conversation with @CoachMikeElston , I'm Blessed to and Highly Favored to Receive an ⭕️ffer from University of Notre Dame @KevinSinclair_ @timprister @timomalleyND @aarynkearney @KevinSinclair_ @TomLoy247 @Marcus_Freeman1 @aarynkearney pic.twitter.com/tVNhvS8mQ9— Denzel Moore (@DenzelM2023) February 2, 2021