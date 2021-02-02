Denzel Moore

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson's Denzel Moore, a defensive end in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Tribune Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN

A 2023 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Denzel Moore.

DE DENZEL MOORE, 6-2, 230; LOGANVILLE (GA.) GRAYSON

Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee.

Below are freshman highlights of Moore via Hudl.

