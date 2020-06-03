A 2023 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Derrick LeBlanc.
• DE DERRICK LEBLANC, 6-5, 240; KISSIMMEE (FLA.) OSCEOLA
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Auburn.
Below are freshman highlights of LeBlanc via Hudl.
Blessed and humble to receive a scholarship to play Notre Dame 💛@ChadSimmons_ @DemetricDWarren @NotreDame247 @CoachMikeElston @FootballKowboy #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/kTzdLw5LMg— Derrick Leblanc 🚶🏾♂️ (@getrightderrick) June 3, 2020
