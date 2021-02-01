A 2023 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Luke Montgomery.
• DE LUKE MONTGOMERY, 6-5, 260; FINDLAY (OHIO) HIGH
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Penn State, Virginia Tech.
Below are sophomore highlights of Montgomery via Hudl.
After a great call I am so excited and blessed to announce that I have been offer to play football at The University of Notre Dame! @CoachBrianKelly @CoachMikeElston @NDFootball @aarynkearney @Marcus_Freeman1 #goirish John 7:38 pic.twitter.com/oeCBK8jjC4— Luke Montgomery (@lukeMonty8) February 1, 2021