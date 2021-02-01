Luke Montgomery

Findlay (Ohio) High's Luke Montgomery, a defensive end in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday.

A 2023 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Luke Montgomery.

DE LUKE MONTGOMERY, 6-5, 260; FINDLAY (OHIO) HIGH

Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Penn State, Virginia Tech.

Below are sophomore highlights of Montgomery via Hudl.

