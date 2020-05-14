A 2023 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Peter Woods.
• DE PETER WOODS, 6-4, 250; ALABASTER (ALA.) THOMPSON
Freshman stats: 54 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games.
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss.
Below are freshman highlights of Woods via Hudl.
#AGTG Truly blessed to wake up to an ⭕️ffer from Notre Dame University ☘️#fightingirish #ndfootball #NotreDame @CoachMikeElston @CoachWatson9 @CoachBrianKelly @Coach_TJoseph @Coach_Briggs77 @coachmarkf @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/B93X47jnWl— Peter Woods (@35Pwoo) May 14, 2020
