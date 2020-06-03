A 2023 defensive tackle reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at John Walker.
• DT JOHN WALKER, 6-4, 260; KISSIMMEE (FLA.) OSCEOLA
Freshman stats: 25 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and three sacks in 11 games.
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Texas A&M, USC.
Below are freshman highlights of Walker via Hudl.
Happy to say that I got an offer from The University of Notre Dame @DemetricDWarren @HamiltonESPN @Rivalsfbcamps pic.twitter.com/jaQ5iVGRu1— John walker (@Johnwal60517678) June 3, 2020
