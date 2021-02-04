A 2023 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kadyn Proctor.
• OL KADYN PROCTOR, 6-7, 300; DES MOINES (IOWA) SOUTHEAST POLK
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 offensive tackle, No. 31 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Ohio State, Texas A&M, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan, Nebraska.
Below are sophomore highlights of Proctor via Hudl.
I am extremely excited to announce that my 13th Division 1 offer has came from the religious and prestigious school of The Notre Dame University #GoIrish 🤍 pic.twitter.com/iDL0qX2CFg— Kadyn Proctor (KP) (@KadynProctor1) February 5, 2021