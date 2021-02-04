Kadyn Proctor

Des Moines (Iowa) Southeast Polk's Kadyn Proctor, an offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

 The Des Moines Register Photo/BRIAN POWERS

A 2023 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Kadyn Proctor.

OL KADYN PROCTOR, 6-7, 300; DES MOINES (IOWA) SOUTHEAST POLK

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 offensive tackle, No. 31 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Ohio State, Texas A&M, Penn State, Oregon, Michigan, Nebraska.

Below are sophomore highlights of Proctor via Hudl.

