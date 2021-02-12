Drayk Bowen

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean's Drayk Bowen, a linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2023 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Drayk Bowen.

LB DRAYK BOWEN, 6-2, 202; MERRILLVILLE (IND.) ANDREAN

Sophomore stats: 80 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, two blocked punts and a blocked field goal; 15 carries for 177 yards and five touchdowns while catching four passes for 45 yards and a score.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 outside linebacker, No. 61 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Indiana, Ball State.

Below are sophomore highlights of Bowen via Hudl.

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels