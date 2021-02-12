A 2023 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Friday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Drayk Bowen.
• LB DRAYK BOWEN, 6-2, 202; MERRILLVILLE (IND.) ANDREAN
Sophomore stats: 80 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, two blocked punts and a blocked field goal; 15 carries for 177 yards and five touchdowns while catching four passes for 45 yards and a score.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 outside linebacker, No. 61 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Indiana, Ball State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Bowen via Hudl.
I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame! Thank you 🍀🍀 @BrianPolian @Marcus_Freeman1 @NDFootball @gridironjrj @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu @DemetricDWarren @HamiltonESPN pic.twitter.com/G4FvOOWfH0— Drayk Bowen (@DraykBowen) February 12, 2021