A 2023 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Malik Bryant.
• LB MALIK BRYANT, 6-3, 220; BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY
Sophomore stats: 24 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup across five games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 outside linebacker, No. 57 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Bryant via Hudl.
Truly Blessed And Honored To Receive An Offer From The University Of Notre Dame #GoIrish ☘️ @Coach_OLeary @recruit247 @CoachBA1010 @CertifiedDawgAG pic.twitter.com/GH0W6mhgWs— ᗰᗩᒪIK ᗷᖇYᗩᑎT (@Malik5Bryant) February 23, 2021