Malik Bryant

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Malik Bryant (5), a linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class, picked up a scholarship offer from Notre Dame on Tuesday.

A 2023 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Malik Bryant.

LB MALIK BRYANT, 6-3, 220; BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY

Sophomore stats: 24 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and a pass breakup across five games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 2 outside linebacker, No. 57 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State. 

Below are sophomore highlights of Bryant via Hudl.

