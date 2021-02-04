A 2023 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Chase Bisontis.
• OL CHASE BISONTIS, 6-5, 275; RAMSEY (N.J.) DON BOSCO PREP
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 6 offensive tackle, No. 74 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Florida State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Bisontis via Hudl.
Blessed to receive a offer from the University of Notre Dame! @CoachJeffQuinn @CoAcHKeLZZz3 @daniels_tank @damehova9 pic.twitter.com/TUrG0eDBra— Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) February 4, 2021