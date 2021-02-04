Chase Bisontis

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep's Chase Bisontis, an offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2023 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Chase Bisontis.

OL CHASE BISONTIS, 6-5, 275; RAMSEY (N.J.) DON BOSCO PREP

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 6 offensive tackle, No. 74 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Florida State.

Below are sophomore highlights of Bisontis via Hudl.

