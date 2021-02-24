A 2023 safety reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Terrance Love.
• S TERRANCE LOVE, 6-3, 190; FAIRBURN (GA.) LANGSTON HUGHES
Sophomore stats: 49 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries; 21 catches for 370 yards and four touchdowns across 11 games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 safety, No. 59 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Miami.
Below are sophomore highlights of Love via Hudl.
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from the University of Notre Dame 🥇💙@Whiplassh5_2000 @NDFootball @Coach_OLeary @williamsdo @wcann33 @RecruitLangston @RecruitGeorgia @Mansell247 @Rivalsfbcamps @ChadSimmons_ @RealChadRicardo pic.twitter.com/2KWP0Si9GC— Terrance Love (@Terranc3love) February 24, 2021