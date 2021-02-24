Terrance Love

Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes' Terrance Love, a four-star safety in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday.

A 2023 safety reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Terrance Love.

S TERRANCE LOVE, 6-3, 190; FAIRBURN (GA.) LANGSTON HUGHES

Sophomore stats: 49 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries; 21 catches for 370 yards and four touchdowns across 11 games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 3 safety, No. 59 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Miami.

Below are sophomore highlights of Love via Hudl.

