A 2023 wide receiver reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Carnell Tate.
• WR CARNELL TATE, 6-2, 170; CHICAGO MARIST
Freshman stats: 28 catches for 444 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 6 wide receiver, No. 58 overall.
Rivals ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt.
Notre Dame connection: Irish offensive line commit Pat Coogan is one of Tate's teammates at Marist.
Below are freshman highlights of Tate via Hudl.
After a great conversation with Coach Rees @T_Rees11 , I am blessed to have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame! ☘️ ☘️ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/TK9MAOTvik— Carnell Tate ¹⁷ (@carnelltate_) September 1, 2020