Carnell Tate

Chicago Marist's Carnell Tate, a wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

WR CARNELL TATE, 6-2, 170; CHICAGO MARIST

Freshman stats: 28 catches for 444 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 6 wide receiver, No. 58 overall.

Rivals ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt.

Notre Dame connection: Irish offensive line commit Pat Coogan is one of Tate's teammates at Marist.

Below are freshman highlights of Tate via Hudl. 

