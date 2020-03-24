Zakee Wheatley

Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding's Zakee Wheatley, an athlete in the 2021 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2021 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Zakee Wheatley.

ATH ZAKEE WHEATLEY, 6-2, 180; SEVERN (MD.) ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Junior stats: 56 catches for 803 yards and seven touchdowns; 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and five interceptions in 11 games. 

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 36 athlete. 

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 11 safety, No. 237 overall. 

Notable offers: Penn State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Boston College, Cincinnati. 

Below are junior highlights of Wheatley via Hudl. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428

Twitter: @CarterKarels

