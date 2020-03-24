A 2021 athlete reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Tuesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Zakee Wheatley.
• ATH ZAKEE WHEATLEY, 6-2, 180; SEVERN (MD.) ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Junior stats: 56 catches for 803 yards and seven touchdowns; 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and five interceptions in 11 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 36 athlete.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 11 safety, No. 237 overall.
Notable offers: Penn State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Boston College, Cincinnati.
Below are junior highlights of Wheatley via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from the prestigious University of Notre Dame ...☘️ #GoIrish @CoachMickens pic.twitter.com/H6y9NVErVA— Zakee “Zigga” Wheatley🎸 (@ZakeeWheatley) March 24, 2020
