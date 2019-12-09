A 2021 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Aaron Armitage.
• DE AARON ARMITAGE, 6-4, 242; BLAIRSTOWN (N.J.) BLAIR ACADEMY
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 SDE, No. 177 overall
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 5 SDE
Notable offers: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Florida.
Below are junior highlights of Armitage via Hudl.
Blessed to have received an offer from The University of Notre Dame☘️ ☘️ ☘️— Aaron Armitage (@armitage_aaron) December 9, 2019
@SaylorBlairFB @MikeCoyle12 @chatfootball @mccarthy_report @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @TodderickHunt @alexgleitman @gbowman26 @chatfootball @SWiltfong247 @CoachMikeElston @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/OLE1XDLjlY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.