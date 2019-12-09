NOTRE DAME PLAYERS SING: FLORIDA STATE

Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy's Aaron Armitage, a 2021 defensive end, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Dec. 9, 2019.

 Tribune Photo/Michael Caterina

A 2021 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Monday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Aaron Armitage.

DE AARON ARMITAGE, 6-4, 242; BLAIRSTOWN (N.J.) BLAIR ACADEMY

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 11 SDE, No. 177 overall

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 5 SDE

Notable offers: Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Florida. 

Below are junior highlights of Armitage via Hudl. 

