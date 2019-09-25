A 2021 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jeremiah Williams.
• DE JEREMIAH WILLIAMS, 6-4; 220; BIRMINGHAM (ALA.) RAMSAY
Sophomore stats: 43 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and four sacks in seven games.
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 14 WDE, No. 180 overall
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 15 OLB, No. 189 overall
Notable offers: Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Nebraska.
Below are sophomore and junior highlights of Williams via Hudl.
Blessed🙏🏾 Notre Dame Offered !! @CoachMikeElston pic.twitter.com/zyYlmrA1LB— Jeremiah Williams™️ (@Glokidjayy__) September 26, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.