Mike Elston

Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay's Jeremiah Williams, a 2021 defensive end, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Sept. 25, 2019.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2021 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Jeremiah Williams. 

DE JEREMIAH WILLIAMS, 6-4; 220; BIRMINGHAM (ALA.) RAMSAY

Sophomore stats: 43 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and four sacks in seven games.

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 14 WDE, No. 180 overall

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 15 OLB, No. 189 overall

Notable offers: Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Nebraska.

Below are sophomore and junior highlights of Williams via Hudl. 

ckarels@sbtinfo.com

574-235-6428 

Twitter: @CarterKarels

