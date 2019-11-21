A 2021 defensive end reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Keanu Koht.
• DE KEANU KOHT, 6-5, 224; VERO BEACH (FLA.) HIGH
Junior stats: 40 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 11 games.
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 29 SDE, No. 369 overall
Rivals ranking: Three stars
Notable offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Penn State.
Below are junior highlights of Koht via Hudl.
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame! Go Irish☘️ @VBFootball @CoachMikeElston pic.twitter.com/W6O4QHb1DA— XCIII (@KeanuKoht) November 22, 2019
