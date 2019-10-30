A 2021 linebacker reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Wednesday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Branden Jennings.
• LB BRANDEN JENNINGS, 6-3, 220; JACKSONVILLE (FLA.) SANDALWOOD
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 4 OLB, No. 67 overall
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 2 ILB, No. 49 overall
Notable offers: Florida State, Miami, Clemson, LSU, Auburn.
Notre Dame connection: Jennings visited for Notre Dame's Oct. 12 home game against USC.
