A 2023 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Harris Sewell.
• OL HARRIS SEWELL, 6-4, 290; ODESSA (TEXAS) PERMIAN
Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.
Notable offers: Texas A&M, Texas, USC, Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma State.
Below are sophomore highlights of Sewell via Hudl.
#AGTG Wow! After an amazing conversation with @CoachJeffQuinn, I am extremely honored to receive an offer to THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME!!!☘️@CoachBrianKelly @Coach_JEllison @CoachGatewood65 @VanceWashingto2 pic.twitter.com/IUX9z2u97M— Harris Sewell *2023* (@harris_sewell) February 26, 2021