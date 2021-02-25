Harris Sewell

Odessa (Texas) Permian's Harris Sewell, an offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

 Tribune Photo/CHAD WEAVER

A 2023 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Harris Sewell.

OL HARRIS SEWELL, 6-4, 290; ODESSA (TEXAS) PERMIAN

Rivals and 247Sports ranking: N/A.

Notable offers: Texas A&M, Texas, USC, Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma State.

Below are sophomore highlights of Sewell via Hudl.

