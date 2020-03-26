A 2021 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Matthew Wykoff.
• OL MATTHEW WYKOFF, 6-5, 304; MAGNOLIA (TEXAS) HIGH
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 33 offensive tackle.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 35 offensive tackle.
Notable offers: Texas A&M, Texas, Arizona State, Auburn, Penn State.
Below are junior highlights of Wykoff via Hudl.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Notre Dame! 🍀🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/ypqvnr6ECK— Matthew Wykoff (@WykoffMatthew) March 26, 2020
