Chicago Marist's Pat Coogan, an offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class, landed a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

A 2021 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Pat Coogan. 

OL PAT COOGAN, 6-5, 275; CHICAGO MARIST

247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 51 offensive tackle. 

Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 36 offensive tackle. 

Notable offers: Michigan, Stanford, Duke, Michigan State, Tennessee.

Notre Dame connection: Coogan visited for Notre Dame's Sept. 14 home game against New Mexico.

Below are junior highlights of Coogan via Hudl. 

