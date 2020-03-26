A 2021 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Pat Coogan.
• OL PAT COOGAN, 6-5, 275; CHICAGO MARIST
247Sports ranking: Three stars, No. 51 offensive tackle.
Rivals ranking: Three stars, No. 36 offensive tackle.
Notable offers: Michigan, Stanford, Duke, Michigan State, Tennessee.
Notre Dame connection: Coogan visited for Notre Dame's Sept. 14 home game against New Mexico.
Below are junior highlights of Coogan via Hudl.
Extremely honored to have received an offer from the University of Notre Dame! ☘️ ☘️ #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/R2e2PxmAWw— Pat Coogan (@coogs53) March 26, 2020
