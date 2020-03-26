Rayshaun Benny

Oak Park (Mich.) High's Rayshaun Benny, a four-star offensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class, reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday.

 Tribune Photo/MICHAEL CATERINA

A 2021 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Rayshaun Benny.

OL RAYSHAUN BENNY, 6-5, 275; OAK PARK (MICH.) HIGH

247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 21 offensive tackle, No. 187 overall. 

Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 14 offensive tackle, No. 83 overall.

Notable offers: Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon.

Below are junior highlights of Benny via Hudl. 

