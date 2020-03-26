A 2021 offensive lineman reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Thursday. ND Insider takes a closer look at Rayshaun Benny.
• OL RAYSHAUN BENNY, 6-5, 275; OAK PARK (MICH.) HIGH
247Sports ranking: Four stars, No. 21 offensive tackle, No. 187 overall.
Rivals ranking: Four stars, No. 14 offensive tackle, No. 83 overall.
Notable offers: Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon.
Below are junior highlights of Benny via Hudl.
#AGTG I am Extremely Blessed to receive on offer from the University of Notre Dame ☘️ #GoIrish @CoachBrianKelly pic.twitter.com/AkztIjNQdu— Rayshaun Benny (@rayshaun_benny) March 26, 2020
